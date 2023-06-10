Delaware police investigate shooting involving female victim and 41-year-old man

According to officers, a woman confronted a 41-year-old man with a baseball bat during a domestic-related shooting incident.

The police are investigating a 14-year-old’s involvement in a domestic-related shooting incident in New Castle County, Delaware.

Reportedly, the incident started with reports of a domestic-related shooting at the Cynwyd Club Apartment Complex in Wilmington on Friday.

When the police arrived at the scene, they discovered a 40-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her torso and a contusion on her head.

Further investigation revealed that an earlier physical altercation involving weapons had occurred between the 14-year-old male and the 41-year-old man.

The woman then arrived at the apartment and confronted the 41-year-old man with a baseball bat.

The man armed himself with a handgun and eventually shot the victim. The victim and the teenager then left the scene and contacted 911.

All three individuals received medical treatment at the Christiana Medical Center and were later released.

The man, identified as Michael Ruduszewski, was taken into custody at the scene and charged with assault in the first degree, reckless endangerment in the first degree, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, and child abuse in the second degree.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information or surveillance footage related to the incident is urged to contact Detective Daniel Vucci at 302-395-8110 or by email at Daniel.Vucci@newcastlede.gov.