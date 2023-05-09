“Delaware police shooting” : Joseph Kaumbuta Fatally Shot by Delaware State Police Officer During 911 Response

Police Officer in Delaware Fatally Shoots Joseph Kaumbuta During Emergency Response

A New Castle County police officer was involved in a fatal accident on Sunday night that resulted in the death of a pedestrian. The officer was responding to a report of a disturbance when a 42-year-old man stepped into the path of his fully marked Ford Explorer SUV and was struck. The victim, identified as Joseph Kaumbutu of Smyrna, was pronounced dead at Christian Hospital despite the officer’s attempts to perform CPR. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to contact the police.

It is unclear at this time whether the officer was speeding or had his emergency lights on when the accident occurred. The county has not yet responded to requests for such information. The incident took place near New Castle around 8:45 p.m. and highlights the dangers faced by both pedestrians and law enforcement officers in high-pressure situations.

News Source : franckolivier

Source Link :Delaware State Police Officer Kills Joseph Kaumbuta While Responding to 911 Call/