Kristie Haas : Delaware woman pleads guilty to killing 3-year-old daughter and dumping burned remains on softball field

A woman from Delaware has pleaded guilty to killing her 3-year-old daughter and leaving her burned remains on a softball field. Kristie Haas, 31, admitted to murder by abuse or neglect, abuse of a corpse, and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and now faces up to 50 years in prison for the murder charge. Prosecutors have recommended a sentence of 50 years, with the possibility of non-custodial supervision after 30 years. Haas’ sentencing has been deferred until July 10, and prosecutors have asked for a mental health evaluation. The child’s stepfather, Brandon Haas, is set to stand trial on July 10 and faces over 40 years in prison if found guilty on all charges.

News Source : The Associated Press

