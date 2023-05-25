Delaware woman pleads guilty to killing 3-year-old daughter and dumping burned remains on softball field

Emma Grace Cole (victim name) : Delaware woman pleads guilty to killing 3-year-old daughter Emma Grace Cole and faces decades in prison

A woman from Delaware has pleaded guilty to killing her 3-year-old daughter and leaving her burned remains on a softball field. Kristie Haas, 31, has been charged with murder by abuse or neglect, abuse of a corpse, and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Prosecutors are recommending a 50-year prison sentence on the murder charge, with non-custodial supervision after 30 years behind bars. The maximum sentence for the murder charge is life imprisonment. Haas will also face probation for the other charges, and some felony and misdemeanor charges will be dropped. A trial for Haas was scheduled for July 10, but the sentencing has been deferred at the request of attorneys. Haas’ husband, Brandon Haas, also faces more than 40 years in prison for his involvement in the crime.

Read Full story : Delaware woman pleads guilty to killing 3-year-old daughter, dumping remains on softball field /

News Source : https://www.nbc15.com

Delaware murder case Child homicide Softball field crime Guilty plea in child killing Delaware court sentencing