“delay periods safely”: Tips from a Gynaecologist on Safely Delaying Menstruation

Delaying Your Period: Is it Safe and Effective?

We all know the feeling of apprehension that comes with an upcoming family wedding or a beach vacation that may get ruined because of our menstrual cycle. A monthly period follows many other issues such as bloating, diarrhoea, cramping, low energy, and fatigue, to name a few. However, with advancements in the medical industry, it is easy to delay your periods so you can attend to your special occasions seamlessly. Even if all of this sounds convenient these days, ‘period suppression’ still invites sceptical glares, making everyone question whether it is safe to delay periods.

Health Shots got in touch with Dr Asha Dalal, Director, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Well Woman Center, Sir H N Reliance Hospital, to understand the safety of delaying your periods.

Is it safe to delay your periods?

Dr Dalal says, “It is safe and normal to delay your periods. However, consult your doctor before starting anything.”

Normal periods are healthy. But the expert explains the reasons behind the wish of women to delay their periods: “Mostly people want to delay their periods when they are going on a vacation or for some special religious function. It can also be for a special event like a wedding or a honeymoon where you do not want the inconvenience of bleeding, cramps or pain”.

Safe and effective ways to delay your periods

There are many safe ways to delay your periods, and some of them are as follows:

Pop the right pill

“You can take progesterone pills or you can take combined oral contraceptives. In either case, you need to start at least 3 to 7 days in advance, and you will get your periods mostly 2 to 5 days after stopping it.”

Most people do not have any side effects, but some may complain of issues such as headaches, acne, breast tenderness, or bloating. Taking pills to postpone periods occasionally does not cause changes to your menstrual cycle but if taken too often, it may lead to irregular periods or spotting on and off.

Try some natural ways

Apart from medications, there are some natural ways of delaying periods. Excessive exercise or breast massage are some of them. Some people who doubt the efficiency of hormone-regulating pills and fear their side effects, they can opt for some of the aforementioned effective natural methods.

Foods that can be of help

“Foods which are supposed to delay periods include lime juice, apple cider vinegar, gram cereal, gelatin, and mustard seeds. If you are delaying your periods for some medical reasons where you want to delay them for a long term, you must speak to your gynaecologist,” says the expert. As far as foods to induce periods, it may be all myth and no fact!

Benefits of delaying your periods

Menstruation can have a direct impact on productivity levels. Choosing to get your periods delayed is not just an ideal option when you have an event to attend, but it also helps manage other health conditions. In some cases, it is helpful for women who are dealing with physical or mental health conditions that turn periods problematic.

A dosage of birth control pills can also ease conditions like severe anaemia or endometriosis that are generally aggravated by menstruation. Alongside, for women experiencing chronic pangs of pre-menstrual symptoms, taking hormonal pills can curb the symptoms and help efficiently manage life.

In conclusion, it is safe and normal to delay your periods. However, it is important to consult your doctor before starting anything. Safe and effective ways to delay your periods include taking the right pill, trying some natural ways, and consuming foods that can be of help. Delaying your periods not only helps you attend to your special occasions seamlessly but also helps manage other health conditions.

Menstrual cycle delay Natural ways to delay periods Safe ways to postpone periods Hormonal methods for delaying periods Menstrual suppression techniques

News Source : Purvi Kalra

Source Link :How to delay periods safely: A gynaecologist shares tips/