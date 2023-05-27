“Delete all emails from sender in Gmail”: Deleting All Emails from a Single Sender in Gmail – A Step-by-Step Guide

How to Declutter Your Gmail Inbox: Deleting All Emails from One Sender

If you’re like most people, you probably receive a ton of emails every day, and some of them are from the same sender. This can quickly clutter your inbox and make it difficult to find important emails. Fortunately, there are ways to declutter your Gmail inbox and delete all emails from one sender. In this article, we’ll walk you through three methods that you can try.

Method 1: Select All Email From That Sender

This method is the easiest if you want to delete every email from a specific sender. Simply go to your inbox and right-click one of the emails you’ve received from that frequent sender. In the context menu, select “Find emails from Sender.” Gmail will then put together a list of all the emails received from that sender. You can then decide if you want to keep some of them or delete them all. To delete all emails, check the “Select” option placed above the sender’s name, and then click the “Delete” button.

Method 2: Use a Search Operator to Find the Emails

Another quick method is to use a search operator to find every email you’ve received from a specific account. In this case, the “from” operator will help you fetch the desired emails. In Gmail, enter “from: Sender Name” and click “Enter.” You’ll see a list of every email that you’ve ever received from the sender. To remove them, check the “Select” box and click “Delete.” If there are a lot of emails, and you want to delete them all, make sure to click “Select all conversations that match this search.”

Method 3: Delete All Emails Using a Filter

If you need more criteria to select which email you want to delete, you should use a filter. This way, you can quickly identify emails by subject, specific words, or if they have or don’t have attachments. To do this, select one of the emails that you want to delete, click the three-dot icon at the top of the page, and select “Filter messages like these.” In the pop-up window, set more criteria to filter out the emails. Once you’re done, click “Search,” select the entire list, and click “Delete.”

If you want to make your life easier, set up a permanent filter by going through the above instructions and, at step 4, selecting “Create filter.” Then, in the next window, select what Gmail should do once you receive an email from the selected sender. You can archive them, mark them as read, or apply a label, among other options.

Conclusion

Cleaning up your Gmail inbox is essential to managing your emails effectively. By using the above tricks, you can quickly delete the emails that are cluttering your inbox. If you’re still overwhelmed, there are browser extensions that can help you manage your inbox more efficiently. Remember, a clean inbox is a productive inbox!

