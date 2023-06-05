“delete folder Yahoo Mail”: A Comprehensive Guide on How to Delete a Folder in Yahoo Mail in Simple Steps

Managing Your Yahoo Mail Account: How to Create and Delete Folders

In today’s digital age, email has become an essential tool for communication. Most major email service providers like Gmail, Yahoo, etc. offer the possibility of creating folders. Folders allow you to manage your email account and keep your emails separate from each other. Every day, you receive numerous emails, some of which are not that important. So, you can easily transfer the important ones to a separate folder and check the folder every time you need emails.

Creating a Folder in Yahoo Mail

Creating a folder in Yahoo Mail is a simple process. First, you need to sign in to your Yahoo email account and once you’re in, click on the ‘Mail’ icon in the top right corner. On the next page, click on the ‘New Folder’ option located at the bottom of the left column. Then, in the provided text field, enter your folder name, for example, “Works” where you can save all your work-related emails. After entering the name, click on the blue ‘Arrow’ or press ‘Enter’ on the keyboard. That’s it, and your new Yahoo folder is created.

Deleting a Folder in Yahoo Mail

If you no longer need the emails in a particular folder, you can simply delete that Yahoo Mail folder. If you don’t know how to do that, follow the steps below:

Click the ‘Mail’ icon in the upper right corner after logging into your Yahoo account. In the left column, scroll down, and you will see all the folders you have created. Click the one you want to delete. For example, if you want to delete the “jobs” folder, click on that folder. You will see all the emails that the folder has. You must delete them all before you can delete the folder. You can’t delete a Yahoo folder without deleting the email. So, select all the emails in the folder and click ‘Delete’. Now, click on the folder arrow button, and you will see several options. Click on the one that says ‘Delete Folder’. This has successfully deleted your Yahoo folder.

Deleting a Folder in the Basic Version of Yahoo Mail

If you’re still using the basic version, you can still delete a folder in Yahoo Mail. However, make sure you transfer all important messages from the folder you’re about to delete. Follow the steps below:

Go to the ‘My Folders’ section in the left column and select the one you want to delete. Click ‘Edit’ next to ‘My Folders’. In the ‘My Folders’ section, click ‘Delete’ next to the folder name. Press ‘OK’ to confirm.

Conclusion

In conclusion, creating and deleting folders in Yahoo Mail is a simple process that can help you manage your email account more effectively. By creating folders, you can easily sort your emails and keep them organized. Deleting folders that you no longer need can help you keep your mailbox clean and clutter-free. So, if you’re someone who receives a lot of emails, consider using folders to manage your Yahoo Mail account.

