“Delete Huobi Account”: A Guide to Deleting Your Huobi Account: Step-by-Step Instructions

How to Delete Your Huobi Account: A Step-by-Step Guide

Founded in 2013, Huobi is one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in Asia. The founder of the exchange, headquartered in Seychelles, is Leon Li. Many major cryptocurrencies are listed on Huobi; you can also trade more than 700 altcoins. Investment options include Visa, Mastercard, and P2P networks.

However, there may come a time when you decide to delete your Huobi account for personal reasons or to explore other platforms. This article will provide a comprehensive step-by-step guide on securely deleting your Huobi account.

What You Need to Do Before Closing a Huobi Account

Before deleting your account on the Huobi account, you should ensure that you do not have any balance left on the platform or have any pending open transactions. If you have a balance on the Huobi exchange, you should transfer this balance to your hardware wallet like Ledger or software wallet like Metamask.

If you continue your trade on another cryptocurrency exchange other than Huobi, we recommend Binance.

Before closing your account on the Huobi account, contact support and create a support ticket for your pending transactions. Only delete your account after solving all issues, as you will cut off all ties with the exchange.

Open orders may not be filled when trading on exchanges, and these incomplete orders may not appear in your balance. Make sure your open orders are also closed.

How to Delete a Huobi Account?

In this comprehensive step-by-step guide, you will learn how to delete your Huobi account. When you delete your account, you will not be able to re-access it, your account will be permanently closed. So make sure you don’t have a support ticket open in your account, and your account balance is zero.

Step 1: Log in to your Huobi account

Sign in to your Huobi account with your email address and password.

Step 2: Navigate to Customer Service Center

After logging into your account, click on ‘Customer Service Center’, which is indicated by the arrow in the image below.

Step 3: Write to Customer Service Center

After connecting to Customer Service Center, write “How to Delete Account” in the chat and send it. Then you will be given the answers you see in the picture below.

Step 4: Select the Third Option

When you click on “How to Delete Account”, which is in the first place among the answers given, you will receive detailed instructions. In this answer, you can see the redirects for 3 different scenarios. The text “If you do not want to use this account anymore, submit your request here” in number 3 is the option we are looking for. Click on the link at the bottom of this article. If the link is not active, copy it yourself and paste it into your search bar.

Step 5: Enter Your E-mail and Enter Phone Number

When you click the link, you will see the screen in the image below. Fill in the required information (e-mail or number) on this screen. Then enter the verification code sent to your e-mail address and click the ‘next’ button.

Step 6: Apply for Deleting the Account

On the window that opens, you will be asked detailed questions. Answer these questions correctly and tick the “I confirm to cancel the account” box in the picture below. Also, for Huobi account deletion, you need to install ”handheld ID card/passport and a piece of paper description.” After filling in the necessary information and uploading the photo, click the “Submit” button.

Please note that Huobi account deletion is permanent and irreversible. Once you’ve completed the account deletion process, your account cannot be recovered, and you cannot use any of its associated services. Please check the reminders on the page carefully.

The Bottom Line: Make Sure to Withdraw Your Funds Before Closing the Account

You can easily delete your Huobi account with the steps in this detailed guide we have prepared for you. Once you’ve completed the account deletion process, your account cannot be recovered, and you cannot use any of its associated services. Also, make sure that you do not have a pending transaction in Huobi customer service. In this way, you can safely close your Huobi account.

If you don't want to store your crypto on an exchange due to security concerns, then using a cryptocurrency hardware wallet will be the best solution.

