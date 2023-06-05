“Deleted Discord Messages”: TechCult’s Comprehensive Guide on How to View Deleted Discord Messages, Step by Step

Recovering Deleted Discord Messages: A Comprehensive Guide

Accidentally deleting important data on Discord is a common occurrence. However, retrieving deleted messages can be a challenging task. In this guide, we will explore the various methods to see deleted messages on Discord using third-party tools and the built-in Audit Log feature.

Step By Step Guide to See Deleted Discord Messages

Follow these simple steps to see deleted Discord messages:

Download the BetterDiscord tool on your PC. Add the MessageLoggerV2 plugin in the Plugins folder of BetterDiscord. Download the additional plugins after enabling the MessageLoggerV2 plugin. Enable all the installed plugins from the Plugins folder in the BETTERDISCORD section on the Discord app. Right-click on your server to select the Message Logger and then the Open Logs option to see deleted messages.

Note 1: Only Discord server owners or moderators with appropriate permissions can perform this method.

Note 2: We do not endorse or sponsor any of the third-party apps/tools listed in this article. Users should protect their data for privacy or any data loss.

Step By Step Guide:

Visit the BetterDiscord website on your browser. Click on the Download option from the home page. Select the desired location for the downloading file and click on Save. Open the downloaded file on your PC. Mark the license agreement checkbox and click on Next. Select the Install BetterDiscord option and click on Next. Choose the Discord app version installed on your PC and click on Install. Your Discord app will automatically get launched. Visit the MessageLoggerV2 website and click on DOWNLOAD. In the Discord app, click on the User Settings icon from the bottom of the screen. Scroll down in the left pane to the BETTERDISCORD section and click on the Plugins option. Then, click on Open Plugins Folder to open the folder in File Explorer. Open the Downloads folder in File Explorer in a separate window. Now, drag and drop the MessageLoggerV2 plugin file from the Downloads folder into the opened Plugins folder. Open the Discord app and turn on the toggle for the MessageLoggerV2 plugin you just installed. From the popup, click on the following links and download the missing plugin files in the Downloads folder.

Click here to download ZeresPluginLibrary

Click here to download XenoLib Now, move these additional downloaded files to the Plugins folder, as explained before. Turn on the toggles for the XenoLib and ZeresPluginLibrary in the Discord app. Now, go to the Discord home screen and right-click on your server. Select Message Logger > Open Logs, as shown. Switch to the Deleted tab to see all the deleted messages from now on.

How to See Deleted Messages on Discord Mobile?

Follow these steps to see deleted texts on Discord from your phone:

Visit the Bluecord website on your mobile browser and tap on Download (Direct) to download the APK file. After downloading the file, Install the app on your phone. Now, enter your Discord account credentials and Log in to the account. Tap on your server and then select the three-dotted icon. Tap on the Profile tab from the bottom right corner of the screen. Select the Bluecord Mods option. Tap on Chat > Anti Message Delete. Select the Block Delete + Log radio button from the popup. From now on, if any members of your server delete messages from chat, you can see DELETED written alongside the removed message.

How to See Discord Deleted Messages in Audit Log?

You cannot see the deleted messages in the Audit Log menu. You can only see how many messages were deleted on that Discord server from the Audit Log.

Do Discord Messages Get Deleted?

Yes, Discord messages can be deleted by users. When a user deletes a message, it becomes invisible to others. Moderators and administrators may also delete messages if they have the necessary permissions.

Does Discord Delete Messages on Both Sides?

No, when a user deletes a text in Discord, it only gets deleted on their side. The message will still appear on other users’ sides until manually deleted or automatically removed based on server settings.

Does Discord Keep Deleted Messages?

Yes. Discord keeps deleted messages for a limited time, but regular users cannot access or retrieve them.

Are Deleted Discord Messages Gone Forever?

Yes, for regular users, deleted Discord texts are gone forever and cannot be retrieved. However, using some third-party applications, server owners and moderators can help you recover deleted messages.

Can I Hack Discord to See Deleted Messages?

Yes, but hacking into someone’s account or accessing deleted messages without permission is illegal and against Discord’s terms of service. Using third-party applications or Discord bots claiming to recover deleted messages can also compromise your account’s security and lead to a ban.

Can the Other Person See Deleted Messages on Discord?

No, when a user deletes a message on Discord, it is permanently removed from the channel or direct message. The deleted message becomes invisible to everyone, including the other person in the conversation. However, it’s important to note that server administrators might have access to logs of deleted messages.

Can Discord Mods See Deleted Messages?

Yes, Discord moderators with appropriate permissions can see deleted messages. If a server has logging features and plugins enabled, moderators can view deleted message logs in the server’s audit logs.

Can Discord See Deleted Messages?

No, Discord, as a platform, cannot directly see deleted texts. When a user deletes a text, it is usually removed from the server and cannot be retrieved by Discord. However, server moderators with certain permissions and plugins may be able to access logs or auditing features that let them view deleted messages within their server.

After going through this guide, you must have learned how to see deleted Discord messages using various third-party apps on your PC and mobile phone. Protect your data and stay safe while using these third-party tools. Drop your comments below and keep visiting our website for more insightful articles.

