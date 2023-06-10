Delhi: Arrest Made in Obscene Video Blackmail Case, Suspect Arun Gopal Lal Identified

Arun Gopal Lal – Delhi: Makes obscene videos, cyber cell arrests Arun Gopal Lal from Ajmer : Young man from Ajmer arrested for broadcasting obscene videos on social media, identified as Arun Gopal Lal

A young man from Ajmer, who was blackmailing people by broadcasting obscene videos on social media, has been arrested by the cyber cell of Shahdara district in East Delhi. The accused, Arun Gopal Lal, has been taken into custody and the mobile used in the incident has been recovered by the police. It has been revealed that the accused is addicted to pornography.

News Source : Maria

