Delhi biker Rajan Rai dies in horrific crash in Pragati Maidan tunnel

A tragic bike accident occurred in Pragati Maidan tunnel, resulting in the death of a 19-year-old boy named Rajan Rai, according to Delhi police. The incident was not reported immediately due to poor mobile network coverage in the tunnel, causing a delay in medical assistance. Despite the efforts of other drivers who stopped to help, Rai bled profusely for at least 15 minutes. The victim was returning from Meerut to his residence in Uttam Nagar, Delhi, when the accident occurred. Rai, a service engineer in Jasola, suffered fatal brain injuries as his helmet was completely damaged in the crash. The tunnel, which opened last year, had an SOS button that was not properly operational at the time of the incident.

