“Delhi international visa racket” : Delhi Police Busts International Visa Racket, Arrests Four Suspects

Delhi Police Busts International Visa Racket, Arrests Four Including Girish Bhandari, Himanshu Mehta, Gagan Sharma, and Ramesh Arya

The Delhi police crime branch has apprehended four individuals involved in an international visa racket. The accused were found to be using illegal methods to send people abroad and were in possession of 80 passports from various countries, along with a large quantity of forged documents, stamps, and laptops. The accused were identified as Girish Bhandari, Himanshu Mehta, Gagan Sharma, and Ramesh Arya. The raid took place in Prem Nagar, Tilak Nagar in Delhi. The accused were operating their criminal syndicate under the guise of a tour and travel business in Delhi, charging a minimum of Rs 6 lakh for a Schengen Visa. The sub-agents collected original passports and bank details from victims, which they then passed on to the syndicate’s members operating in Delhi. The accused then forged a chain of documents, including bank statements and fake income tax returns, using advanced computer applications and editing software. The syndicate employed two main routes to facilitate illegal immigration. The members of the racket were using highly encrypted applications for communication and running this illegal business. Girish Bhandari was identified as the mastermind behind the illegal syndicate, and the other three accomplices were tasked with various responsibilities.

News Source : Tanseem Haider

