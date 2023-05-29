Sahil, Delhi murder suspect : Delhi murder: Minor girl stabbed over 20 times; accused arrested near UP’s Bulandshahr

A 16-year-old girl was brutally stabbed to death by her alleged boyfriend, 20-year-old Sahil, in Delhi on Sunday. The accused was arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr hours after the crime took place, which was caught on CCTV footage. The video shows the man stabbing the girl multiple times before hitting her head with a boulder, while onlookers remained passive. After the deceased’s father reported the incident, the Delhi Police registered a case and Sahil was charged under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code. The incident has raised concerns about women’s safety in Delhi, drawing the attention of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal. The girl’s body has been sent for a postmortem and the reports are yet to be received by the authorities.

Read Full story : Minor girl stabbed to death in public view; gruesome video goes viral

News Source : FP Trending

