“Delhi police deployment” today : Police Increase Presence on Delhi Borders and Detain Khap and Farmers’ Leaders

Police presence intensified on Delhi borders, with khap and farmers’ leaders detained today 2023.

There has been a heavy police deployment on the borders of Delhi, and several khap and farmers’ leaders have been detained. The move comes amid protests against the new farm laws, which have been ongoing for over two months. The police have set up barricades and deployed water cannons to prevent protesters from entering the city.

News Source : News Room Odisha

