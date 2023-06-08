Delhi Police looking for associates of suspect in JNU molestation case

Abhishek – suspect in JNU molestation and kidnap attempt case : Arrest made in JNU molestation-kidnap case; police hunt for suspect’s associates

The Delhi Police are searching for three accomplices of a 22-year-old man who was arrested for allegedly molesting and attempting to kidnap two female students in Jawaharlal Nehru University. The JNU Students’ Union claimed that drunken men in a car arrived on the campus and attempted to kidnap two students, before becoming involved in a fight. Police have registered two cases, one for physical assault and another for molestation and an attempted kidnapping. The arrested individual has been identified as Abhishek, from Gurgaon. Three other people who were with him at the time of the incident, all from Munirka village, have been identified.

News Source : bsindia

