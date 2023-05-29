Delhi Shahbad Murder Case: Sahil identified as suspect in killing of Sakshi

Shahbad Murder Case : Delhi Shahbad Murder Case: Sakshi’s parents demands death sentence for Sahil
Photo: TIMES INTERNET NETWORK
Neetu, a close friend of Sakshi, said, “It was my daughter’s birthday, so she (the victim) had gone shopping. She bought clothes and said she is going to meet another friend of hers. But she never came back.”
The friend revealed that the victim had purchased clothes and mentioned meeting another friend before disappearing. The suspect, Sahil, fled the scene after brutally killing Sakshi and was later arrested in the Bulandshahr area of Uttar Pradesh.
When asked if she had informed the victim’s parents about the ongoing dispute, the friend replied that Sakshi had specifically asked her not to disclose anything. Furthermore, she emphasized that she had not witnessed any previous violent incidents involving the couple. The victim’s mother expressed shock and demanded the death penalty for Sahil, as the family had no prior knowledge of his existence.
News Source : Times Now Digital,Shivani
- Delhi Shahbad Murder
- Sakshi’s Relationship with Sahil
- Shocking Details in Delhi Shahbad Murder
- Sakshi’s Friend Speaks Out About Murder
- SEO Analysis of Delhi Shahbad Murder