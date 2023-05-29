Delhi Shahbad Murder Case: Sahil identified as suspect in killing of Sakshi

Sakshi’s parents demand death sentence for Sahil Photo: TIMES INTERNET NETWORK

New Delhi: Following the shocking Delhi Following the shocking Delhi Shahbad murder case in which 16-year-old Sakshi was allegedly killed by her boyfriend, more details of the gruesome crime emerged from a friend of the victim. The friend disclosed that Sakshi was out shopping for her daughter’s birthday celebration before she disappeared.

Neetu, a close friend of Sakshi, said, “It was my daughter’s birthday, so she (the victim) had gone shopping. She bought clothes and said she is going to meet another friend of hers. But she never came back.”

The friend revealed that the victim had purchased clothes and mentioned meeting another friend before disappearing. The suspect, Sahil, fled the scene after brutally killing Sakshi and was later arrested in the Bulandshahr area of Uttar Pradesh.

According to the friend, Sakshi had known Sahil for three to four years, while the friend herself had known him for around six to seven months. The couple had been arguing for a prolonged period and had not been on speaking terms. On the evening of the incident in the Shahbad Dairy area, Sahil repeatedly stabbed Sakshi with a knife. Disturbing footage of the incident shows the knife getting momentarily stuck, and the assailant shaking it loose.

When asked if she had informed the victim’s parents about the ongoing dispute, the friend replied that Sakshi had specifically asked her not to disclose anything. Furthermore, she emphasized that she had not witnessed any previous violent incidents involving the couple. The victim’s mother expressed shock and demanded the death penalty for Sahil, as the family had no prior knowledge of his existence.