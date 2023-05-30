“Delhi Teen Murder Arrest”: 5 Important Facts to Know About the Arrest of the Accused in the Delhi Teen Murder Case

16-Year-Old Girl Brutally Stabbed and Hit With Stone Slab by Boyfriend in Delhi

A 16-year-old girl was viciously stabbed 22 times and hit with a stone slab by her boyfriend in Rohini, north Delhi, in an attack that was shockingly caught on a surveillance camera. The accused – identified as Sahil – was arrested from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh hours after the gruesome crime.

Passers-by Watched in Horror but Did Nothing to Help

Passers-by watched in horror but did nothing to help. The furious onslaught persisted even after the girl stopped moving, emphasising the frightful nature of the situation.

Teen Was Eldest Among Her Siblings

The teen, who had recently cleared Class 10 exams, was the eldest among her siblings. The girl’s father works as a labourer and said he did not know anything about the accused, “We never heard about the accused. She told us about her friends, but never about Sahil,” he said.

Five Things Concerning This Horrific Incident

Here are five things concerning this horrific incident:

The girl was attacked by her boyfriend, 20-year-old Sahil, on a busy Delhi street on Sunday night. It is said that their argument the night before set the terrible course of events in motion. Although the attack happened in a busy area, nobody came to the aid of the girl despite the terrifying nature of the incident. Sahil, the accused boyfriend who committed the crime, was captured by the police in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh on Monday. The girl, who was just 16 years old, was being viciously attacked while she was going for a friend’s son’s birthday celebration. The event happened in Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy neighbourhood. Public and government outrage over the murder has been widespread. Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, denounced the tragedy, expressed his sorrow, and demanded that something be done about the deteriorating law and order situation.

Concerns About Public Safety and Readiness to Help

The CCTV footage reveals the concerning passivity of the bystanders, which raises questions about the public’s safety and readiness to help in similar situations. The event brings to light the mounting worries about Delhi’s safety for women and girls.

Outrage Over the Murder

Public and government outrage over the murder has been widespread. The chairman of Delhi’s women’s panel, Swati Maliwal, sent a notification to the police highlighting the urgent need for better safety precautions.

Conclusion

The brutal attack on the 16-year-old girl in Delhi highlights the urgent need for better safety measures and raises questions about the public’s readiness to help in emergency situations. The incident has sparked outrage and calls for action to address the deteriorating law and order situation in the city.

