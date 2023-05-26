“Delhi truck collision” today : Two Trucks Collide in Delhi, Resulting in 2 Fatalities and 4 Injuries

Two Trucks Collide in Delhi, Resulting in 2 Fatalities and 4 Injuries today 2023.

Two people have died and four others injured after a truck carrying bricks was hit by another truck on a flyover near Welcome Metro Station in New Delhi. The incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday and an FIR has been lodged under the relevant sections of IPC at the Police station of the Welcome Metro Station area. The investigation is ongoing.

News Source : ANI

