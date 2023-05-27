Delhi woman loses ₹90,000 in cyber fraud after downloading app for food offer: Savita Sharma, victim

Savita Sharma – victim name : Delhi woman loses ₹90,000 in cyber fraud after downloading app for ‘buy one thali’ offer: Savita Sharma identified as victim

A woman from southwest Delhi reportedly lost ₹90,000 after downloading an application that promised a ‘buy one thali, get another free’ offer. The victim, Savita Sharma, is a senior executive at a bank. She registered a complaint at the cyber police station and stated that one of her relatives informed her about the offer on Facebook. She visited the site on November 27, 2022, and made a call on the given number to make an inquiry about the deal. However, she did not receive any response but received a callback. The caller asked her to download an application to avail of the offer and sent her a user ID and password to access the app. After entering the user ID and password, she lost control of her phone and received a message that ₹40,000 was debited from her account. A few seconds later, she received another message that ₹50,000 was withdrawn from her account. The cyber police are investigating the matter, and similar cases of fraud have been reported from other cities where people lost thousands of rupees.

News Source : Alka Jain

