Delhi’s Hit-and-run Victim Identified; Accused Arrested: Youth Mowed Down at IP College Red Light

“Delhi hit-and-run victim” : Delhi Hit-and-run: Victim Identified, Accused Arrested

Check out the latest news and updates on India at LatestLY. The Delhi police have apprehended the bus driver who fled the scene after mowing down a youth at the Indraprastha College (IP College) red light in a hit-and-run case. The victim has been identified. Stay informed with India news.

News Source : ANI

hit-and-run victim Delhi accused arrested hit-and-run Delhi crime news traffic accidents India Delhi police updates