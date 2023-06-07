Delhi’s Hit-and-run Victim Identified; Accused Arrested: Youth Mowed Down at IP College Red Light

Posted on June 7, 2023

Check out the latest news and updates on India at LatestLY. The Delhi police have apprehended the bus driver who fled the scene after mowing down a youth at the Indraprastha College (IP College) red light in a hit-and-run case. The victim has been identified. Stay informed with India news.

News Source : ANI

