Delicious Egg and Milk Recipe: “Discover the Delectable Egg and Milk Recipe – A Must-Try Dish!”

Posted on June 4, 2023

This Egg and Milk Recipe is So Delicious!

If you’re looking for a quick and easy breakfast recipe that’s both delicious and nutritious, look no further than this egg and milk recipe. Made with just a few simple ingredients, this recipe is sure to become a breakfast favorite in no time.

Ingredients

  • 4 large eggs
  • 1/2 cup of milk
  • 1/4 tsp of salt
  • 1/4 tsp of black pepper
  • 1 tbsp of butter

Instructions

  1. Crack the eggs into a mixing bowl and whisk until they’re well beaten.
  2. Add the milk, salt, and black pepper to the bowl and continue whisking until everything is well combined.
  3. Heat a large skillet over medium heat and add the butter to the pan.
  4. Once the butter has melted, pour the egg mixture into the pan.
  5. Use a spatula to stir the eggs continuously, scraping the bottom of the pan as you go.
  6. Cook the eggs for 3-5 minutes, or until they’re fully cooked and no longer runny.
  7. Remove the pan from the heat and serve the eggs hot.

Tips and Tricks

Here are a few tips to help you get the most out of this egg and milk recipe:

  • For extra fluffy eggs, add a tablespoon of water to the egg mixture before whisking.
  • If you prefer your eggs with a bit of texture, try adding some chopped vegetables or cheese to the mixture before cooking.
  • If you’re short on time, you can cook the eggs in the microwave instead. Simply whisk the eggs in a microwave-safe bowl, microwave on high for 30 seconds, stir, and repeat until the eggs are cooked through.

Final Thoughts

Overall, this egg and milk recipe is a great choice for anyone looking for a quick and easy breakfast that’s both delicious and nutritious. With just a few simple ingredients and a little bit of time, you can whip up a batch of eggs that are sure to please.

News Source : MummyChef
Source Link :This egg and milk recipe is so delicious! Top recipe!/

