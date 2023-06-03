“Delilah Hamlin boyfriend”: Delilah Hamlin’s New Beau: 5 Key Facts About Henry Eikenberry

5 Things to Know About Actor Henry Eikenberry, Delilah Hamlin’s Boyfriend

Henry Eikenberry is a rising star in Hollywood and is currently dating Delilah Hamlin, the daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Rinna. The couple recently made their red carpet debut at the premiere of The Crowded Room in New York City on June 1, 2023. Here are five things to know about Henry:

1. He is an actor

Henry Eikenberry is an actor with a growing resume. In addition to his recent role in The Crowded Room, he is set to appear in the upcoming film Lisa Frankenstein, alongside Cole Sprouse. He has also done modeling work for eyewear brands Warby Parker and YSL.

2. He is dating model Delilah Hamlin

Henry and Delilah were first spotted together in March 2023, and have been inseparable ever since. They often share glimpses of their romance on social media, and Delilah has been supportive of Henry’s acting career.

3. They have pets together

Delilah and Henry share a love for animals, and have been seen shopping for pets together. Delilah even shared a TikTok video of them at Petco, choosing a bigger hamster enclosure for their pets.

4. He loves dogs

Henry is a dog lover and often shares photos and videos of his furry friends on Instagram. His fans have also fallen in love with his dog, Cheeto, who is often seen accompanying him on adventures.

5. He appeared on “Euphoria”

One of Henry’s most notable roles was on the HBO series Euphoria, where he played the young version of Cal in a flashback scene. He expressed his gratitude on Instagram for the opportunity, and thanked the cast and crew for their support.

Henry Eikenberry is a talented actor and a rising star in Hollywood. He and Delilah Hamlin make a great couple, and fans are excited to see what the future holds for them both.

