Kapil Kumar – victim name : Delivery boy Kapil Kumar found dead in Karnal district drain

A 28-year-old Zomato delivery boy named Kapil Kumar was discovered dead in a drain near Jadholi village of Karnal district on Wednesday under mysterious circumstances. The deceased’s family members informed the police that Kapil had left home on Tuesday and did not return by evening. The next morning, locals found his body and informed both the family members and the police. After post-mortem examination, the body was handed over to the family members. The police are investigating the case from various perspectives, and the autopsy report will ascertain the cause of death.

News Source : HT Correspondent

