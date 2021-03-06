delta passenger dies

By John Okoro | March 6, 2021
0 Comment

KNX 1070 NEWSRADIO  11h  · The Sacramento County coroner’s office came to retrieve the body. It appears the person died of natural causes, the coroner’s office said.

Source: (1) KNX 1070 NEWSRADIO – Posts | Facebook

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

View all posts by John Okoro

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.