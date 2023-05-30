DelveInsight’s Parkinson’s Disease Market Insights Report: Overview, Epidemiology, and Key Companies Developing Novel Therapies, including Cerevel Therapeutics, Pfizer, Pharma Two B, AbbVie, Biogen, Denali Therapeutics, Annovis Bio, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, BioVie, Cerevance, Clene Nanomedicine, Intra-Cellular Therapies, Hoffmann-La Roche, Prothena Corporation, and Others.

Parkinson’s Disease Market Growth : Parkinson’s Disease Market Insights Report: DelveInsight Analysts Estimate Parkinson’s Disease Market Growth, Companies Such as Cerevel Therapeutics, Pfizer, Pharma Two B, AbbVie, Biogen, Denali Therapeutics, Annovis Bio, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, BioVie, Cerevance, Clene Nanomedicine Developing Novel Therapies, Estimated Total Diagnosed Prevalent Parkinson’s Disease Cases in 7MM, and Overview of Parkinson’s Disease Epidemiology.

According to analysts at DelveInsight, the Parkinson’s disease market is expected to experience positive growth during the forecast period of 2023-2032, mainly due to the anticipated launch of novel therapies and an increase in prevalence. The comprehensive Parkinson’s disease market insights report by DelveInsight covers current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size for the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan. Key findings include an estimated market size of USD 3.2 billion in 2022 with approximately 2.5 million diagnosed prevalent cases in the 7MM, and promising therapies in the pipeline from companies such as Cerevel Therapeutics, Pfizer, Biogen, and Hoffmann-La Roche. The report also provides an overview of Parkinson’s disease, including its diagnosis, epidemiology, treatment landscape, and market dynamics. While the Parkinson’s disease market is expected to grow, factors such as lack of a cure, patent expiration, and pricing and reimbursement issues may limit its growth.

News Source : PRNewswire

