DeMarcus Trinell George Found Deceased Near Borden’s Gully: Obituary

DeMarcus Trinell George Found Dead Near Borden’s Gully

DeMarcus Trinell George, age 27, was found dead near Borden’s Gully on Sunday morning. The cause of death is still under investigation.

DeMarcus was born on July 15, 1994, in Atlanta, Georgia. He attended Tri-Cities High School, where he was a star athlete on the football team. He went on to play college football at the University of Georgia, where he earned a degree in sports management.

DeMarcus was known for his infectious smile and outgoing personality. He had a passion for football and was loved by his teammates and coaches. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

DeMarcus is survived by his parents, two sisters, and his girlfriend. His funeral arrangements are pending.

