“Dementia diagnosis Bromsgrove”: Bromsgrove residents facing difficulties in obtaining formal dementia diagnosis in large numbers

Charities Call on Government to Improve Dementia Diagnosis Rates and Support

Charities have called on the government to improve diagnostic rates and invest in support for people living with dementia. According to figures from the NHS, 1,469 people aged 65 and older in Bromsgrove were estimated to have dementia in March 2023 – of them, 896 had a formal diagnosis. This means that 39% of people believed to have dementia in the area did not have a diagnosis.

Dementia as a Growing Issue in Society

Paul Edwards, director of clinical services at Dementia UK, stated that dementia is a growing issue in society, largely due to an ageing population. However, continued cuts and a lack of focus on community services which support families with dementia have led to “thousands being stuck in limbo and highly stressed” as they are unable to get a diagnosis.

No One Should Face Dementia Alone

Mr Edwards emphasized the importance of support for those living with dementia, stating that “no one should have to face dementia alone.” Charities are calling on the government to prioritize funding for dementia care and support services, as well as improving diagnostic rates to ensure that those who are living with dementia are properly identified and can receive the necessary care and support.

The Impact of Dementia on Individuals and Families

The impact of dementia on individuals and families can be significant, affecting not only the person living with dementia but also their loved ones who provide care and support. Without a proper diagnosis, individuals may not have access to the necessary treatments and support for managing dementia symptoms, leading to a decline in their quality of life. Families may also struggle to provide care without proper support and resources.

The Importance of Early Diagnosis

Early diagnosis is critical for ensuring that individuals with dementia receive the appropriate care and support. It can also help families better understand the condition and prepare for the future. With an aging population, the prevalence of dementia is only expected to increase. Therefore, it is important for the government to prioritize funding for dementia care and support services, as well as improving diagnostic rates to ensure that individuals and families affected by dementia receive the help they need.

The Need for Increased Investment in Dementia Care and Support

Charities are calling on the government to increase investment in dementia care and support services, including community services that can provide support for families affected by dementia. This includes services such as respite care, counseling, and support groups. Additionally, there is a need for increased funding for research into dementia, including the development of new treatments and interventions.

Conclusion

Dementia is a growing issue in society, and it is important for the government to prioritize funding for dementia care and support services. Improving diagnostic rates is critical for ensuring that individuals with dementia receive the appropriate care and support, and that families have access to the resources they need. Charities are calling on the government to invest in community services that can provide support for families affected by dementia, as well as funding for research into new treatments and interventions.

News Source : Lucy-Ann Jones

Source Link :Hundreds unable to get formal dementia diagnosis in Bromsgrove/