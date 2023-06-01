“dementia diagnosis Bruce Willis”: Before Bruce Willis’ Dementia Diagnosis, Tallulah Willis sensed that “Something Was Wrong”

Tallulah Willis Shares Heartbreaking Details About Her Father’s Dementia Diagnosis

Tallulah Willis, the daughter of famous actors Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, recently opened up about her father’s evolving relationship and his diagnosis of aphasia and frontotemporal dementia in an essay for Vogue. Aphasia is a communication disorder that is a feature of FTD, which is an incurable neurological disease that can cause unexplained personality changes, apathy, struggles with decision-making, speaking, and language comprehension.

Tallulah Willis revealed that she had known that something was wrong with her father for a long time. Initially, his vague unresponsiveness was attributed to Hollywood hearing loss, but when it broadened, she sometimes took it personally, thinking that her father had lost interest in her. While living with an eating disorder, anorexia nervosa, she was too sick to handle what was happening to her dad and met his dwindling health with a share of avoidance and denial.

In 2021, Tallulah Willis attended a wedding where the father of the bride delivered a moving speech. She suddenly realized that she would never get that moment, her dad speaking about her in adulthood at her wedding. It was devastating, and she left the dinner table, stepped outside, and wept in the bushes.

Reflecting more recently on her eating disorder, Tallulah Willis wondered how her dad might have helped her if he was in better health. She said that she would like to think that he wouldn’t have let it happen. His style has always been to plug the leak even if he’s not sure why the leak is happening. There’s beauty in his way, and she didn’t notice it until he was no longer capable of it.

Now on the road to recovery, Tallulah Willis said that she is able to focus more on supporting and spending time with her ailing father. She described herself as an archaeologist who takes tons of photos and searches for treasure whenever she visits her dad’s home. She recently discovered and pocketed a scrap of paper upon which her father had written a name: Michael Jordan. She said that she has every voicemail from him saved on a hard drive and is trying to document and build a record for the day when he isn’t there to remind her of him and of them.

Dementia has not hindered Bruce Willis’ mobility, and most days, the Sixth Sense actor can be reliably found on the first floor of his home in the kitchen, dining room, living room, or his office, according to Tallulah Willis. He enjoys collecting vintage toy cars, coins, rocks, objects made of brass, and other knickknacks. He still knows who she is and lights up when she enters the room, she said, adding that her dad might always remember who she is because extreme memory loss is not always a symptom of frontotemporal dementia.

Tallulah Willis is not the only member of the Willis family who has been vocal about Bruce Willis’ dementia battle. His wife, Emma Heming Willis, has been sharing regular updates on his health and spreading awareness about the disease on social media. Heming Willis said in a video she posted in March on her husband’s birthday that she thinks it’s important that people see all sides of this. People always tell her that she’s so strong and that they don’t know how she does it, but she’s not given a choice, and she wishes she was.

Bruce Willis dementia diagnosis Tallulah Willis family health concerns Early signs of dementia Willis family health history Coping with a loved one’s dementia diagnosis

News Source : Christi Carras

Source Link :Tallulah Willis knew ‘something was wrong’ before Bruce Willis’ dementia diagnosis/