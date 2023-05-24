dementia diagnosis.: Emma Heming Willis Reveals Heartbreaking News About Bruce Willis’s Dementia Diagnosis

Emma Heming Willis, wife of Hollywood star Bruce Willis, has opened up about her husband’s battle with frontotemporal dementia and the impact it has had on her as his caregiver. In an Instagram Live interview with “dementia coach” Ty Lewis, Heming Willis shared that caregiver burnout was a constant worry and that she feared people were too nervous to visit because they didn’t know how to deal with the situation. She emphasized the importance of gratitude and positive self-talk to keep her mindset in a good place.

Heming Willis also shared a heartwarming story about her youngest daughter, who had taken it upon herself to research fun facts about dementia, including the fact that people with the disease can quickly become dehydrated. Heming Willis praised her daughter for her curiosity and compassion and reiterated the importance of educating oneself about the disease.

Bruce Willis was first diagnosed with aphasia last year, and his family announced in February that he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia. The family explained that FTD is a cruel disease that is likely much more prevalent than people realize, and that there are currently no treatments available. They hope that media attention can be focused on raising awareness and research for the disease.

Heming Willis’ Instagram Live chat with Ty Lewis struck a chord with her followers, many of whom had experience with caring for people with dementia. They thanked her for turning her pain into purpose and raising awareness, and praised her for her strength and resilience.

In sharing her story, Heming Willis has shed light on the struggles that caregivers of people with dementia face and has inspired others to educate themselves about the disease and support those affected by it.

