“dementia in children”: 10 Approaches for Explaining Dementia to Kids

Understanding Dementia: How to Explain It to Children

Dementia is a debilitating condition that affects millions of people worldwide. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia that affects the elderly. For adults, it can be difficult to understand the symptoms and challenges associated with dementia. For children, it can be even more perplexing and confusing to see a close family member like a grandparent start to forget things and experience changes in behavior and mood.

Explaining dementia to a child is crucial in helping them understand what is happening to their loved one and how they can support them. Dr. Tim Beanland, head of knowledge management at the Alzheimer’s Society, offers some suggestions on how to explain dementia to children:

Explain what dementia is

The first step in explaining dementia to a child is to make sure you understand the facts about the condition. Convey what you know in an age-appropriate manner and be as honest and clear as possible. Try to get a sense of how much detail the child can cope with and answer any questions they may have.

Use simple language

Use simple language that the child can understand. Avoid using medical jargon or technical terms that may confuse them. Use metaphors or examples that the child can relate to. For example, you can compare dementia to a computer that is starting to malfunction or a book with pages that are slowly being erased.

Acknowledge the affected person’s behavior

Talk to the child about the behavior of the person with dementia. For example, if they are forgetting where they are or not recognizing family members. Acknowledge that this behavior may seem strange to them and explain that it is due to the dementia affecting their memory and brain function.

Listen carefully to what children have to say

Listen carefully to the child’s concerns and feelings. Try to imagine the situation from their point of view and understand their relationship with the person with dementia. Encourage them to express their emotions and ask any questions they may have. Repeat your explanations on different occasions, depending on the child’s age and level of understanding.

Let teachers know

If your child is at school, it is important to let the staff know that your relative has dementia. This way, teachers may realize what is triggering the child’s behavior and offer them support if needed.

Remind children you’re still there for them

Reassure your child that they are still loved and supported, despite the pressures and frustrations that come with dementia. Provide opportunities for them to talk about any concerns they may have and give them plenty of reassurance and hugs. Use humor if appropriate, as it can help to lighten the mood and reduce stress.

Get the person with dementia to talk to the child about their diagnosis if possible

If the person with dementia has received an early diagnosis or can still communicate effectively, encourage them to talk to the child about their diagnosis. This can help to reduce fear and maintain a positive relationship between the child and their loved one.

Let them know you are there

Encourage the child to ask questions and let them know that they can always talk to you without being judged. Set aside a regular time to talk or do activities together when they can speak with you alone.

Talk about living well with dementia

Focus on the things that the person with dementia can still do, as well as those that are becoming more difficult. Encourage the child to appreciate their loved one’s remaining abilities and support them in living well with dementia.

In conclusion, explaining dementia to a child can be challenging, but it is essential in helping them understand their loved one’s condition and providing them with the support they need. By using simple language, acknowledging the affected person’s behavior, and listening carefully to the child’s concerns, we can help them cope with the challenges of dementia and maintain positive relationships with their loved ones.

