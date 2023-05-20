“Dementia in young adults”: At just 19 years old, my daughter has been diagnosed with dementia.

1) #YoungOnsetDementiaAwareness

Gianna Cabo’s Memory Loss Due to Dementia, Not Long COVID, Devastates Mother

Gianna Cabo’s mother, Rebecca Robertson, initially believed her daughter’s memory lapses and withdrawal from loved ones were due to long COVID. However, after seeking medical help, doctors discovered no electrical activity in Cabo’s right central lobe and diagnosed her with dementia. Cabo’s decline began in September 2020, following a car crash and COVID-19 infection. Despite receiving antidepressants and counseling, her condition worsened. Cabo, now 20, cannot recall happy childhood memories and barely shows emotion. Childhood dementia, caused by over 70 rare genetic disorders, results in progressive brain damage, and has no cure. Treatment options include medication, therapy, and nutrition services. Robertson hopes for a treatment that can give her daughter hope.

Source Link :My daughter was diagnosed with dementia — she’s only 19/