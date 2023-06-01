“dementia support messages”: Ways to Show Support for Former First Lady After Dementia Diagnosis

Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter Diagnosed with Dementia: A Look at her Life and Legacy

Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter has been diagnosed with dementia, as announced by The Carter Center. This news comes as her husband, former President Jimmy Carter, is in hospice care at home. The announcement has garnered an outpouring of support and well wishes from people across the world.

Rosalynn Carter, now 95, has been a champion for various causes, but she is perhaps best known for her advocacy work in the field of mental health. She worked tirelessly for the passage of the Mental Health Systems Act of 1980 and continued her advocacy work through The Carter Center, the global humanitarian organization she and her husband founded in 1982. The organization has set up an online board where people can leave messages of support for the Carters.

The Carters, who have been married for nearly 77 years, are the longest-married first couple in U.S. history. They have been described as “full partners” throughout his political career and their long public life that followed. Rosalynn Carter campaigned vigorously for her husband in his bids for Georgia governor and the presidency.

After their White House years, Rosalynn Carter continued her mental health advocacy at The Carter Center, and she traveled extensively with her husband as part of their work promoting democracy globally and fighting disease in the developing world. She recognized, more than half a century ago, that stigma is often a barrier that keeps individuals and their families from seeking and getting much-needed support.

Rosalynn Carter’s legacy in mental health advocacy is a testament to her passion for helping people. She recognized the importance of access to care and decreasing stigma surrounding mental health issues. Her advocacy work has helped countless people seek the help they need.

The family has not disclosed any specific diagnosis for either the former president or the former first lady. The statement Tuesday said the Carter family would have no further comment. It is clear, though, that Rosalynn Carter’s diagnosis is a difficult blow for the family and for those who know her.

In closing, the family stated, “We hope sharing our family’s news will increase important conversations at kitchen tables and in doctor’s offices around the country.” It is clear that Rosalynn Carter’s legacy will continue to inspire people to have those important conversations and advocate for mental health awareness.

News Source : FOX 5 Atlanta

Source Link :Here’s how to leave messages of support for former first lady after dementia diagnosis/