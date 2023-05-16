Dementia treatment: A basic blood test could revolutionize the treatment of dementia | Health News Update

Revolutionary Blood Test Could Transform Dementia Diagnosis

Dementia is a condition that affects the ability to think, remember, and perform daily activities. Currently, it is diagnosed through memory tests and brain scans, which can be a lengthy and stressful process for patients. However, a joint research project by Alzheimer’s Society and Alzheimer’s Research UK is aiming to introduce a simple blood test on the NHS that will quickly and accurately diagnose the condition.

The project, made possible by a £5 million donation from People’s Postcode Lottery, aims to determine which of the tests currently available are most effective for UK patients. The introduction of an inexpensive blood test on the NHS could revolutionize the dementia landscape across the UK. It would allow for a far earlier diagnosis, giving patients access to treatments and support for the condition a long time before they normally would.

Currently, there are several blood tests that have been developed to test for dementia, but they haven’t been trialled on people. This project aims to change that and give the NHS the evidence it needs to eventually roll an effective test out across the UK. The aim is to end the agony of patients spending over a year waiting to find out if their symptoms are being caused by dementia.

The CEO of Alzheimer’s Society, Kate Lee, explained that with diagnosis rates at a five-year low, there is a need to act now to help end the devastation caused by dementia. The new blood test rollout will be made possible by a £5 million donation from People’s Postcode Lottery’s ‘Dream Fund’. It was set up to give charities a chance to deliver the big projects they have always dreamed of but couldn’t because of a lack of funds.

Currently, around 900,000 people in the UK have dementia, and that number is expected to rise sharply over the coming years as the population ages. By 2025, over one million people are expected to be affected, and nearly 1.6 million by 2040. That’s why it’s crucial to have a quick and simple test that can diagnose the condition as early as possible.

The new blood test rollout has the potential to transform dementia diagnosis in the UK. With one person in Britain developing dementia every three minutes, it’s a bold ambition, but one that is necessary. People’s Postcode Lottery’s managing director, Clara Govier, believes that this year’s Dream Fund award of £5 million is their biggest ever and will change lives for the better.

In conclusion, a simple blood test on the NHS that will quickly and accurately diagnose dementia could revolutionize the way the condition is diagnosed. The joint research project by Alzheimer’s Society and Alzheimer’s Research UK aims to introduce an inexpensive blood test on the NHS that will transform the dementia landscape across the UK. This project has been made possible by a £5 million donation from People’s Postcode Lottery’s ‘Dream Fund’. The new blood test rollout has the potential to transform dementia diagnosis in the UK and create a legacy for millions of families in the future.

News Source : Metro Reporter

Source Link :Dementia treatment could be revolutionised by a simple blood test | Health News News/