“Demi Rose biography”: Demi Rose: An Introduction to Her Life, Age, Career, Body Stats, Relationship, and Lifestyle

Who is Demi Rose? Age, Biography, Measurements, Boyfriend, Career, Lifestyle

Demi Rose Mawby, born on March 27th, 1995, is a British model and social media influencer who rose to fame after being romantically linked to rapper Tyga. She was born in Birmingham, England to a Colombian mother and a British father. Demi has two sisters and she grew up in a middle-class family.

Age

Demi Rose is currently 26 years old. She celebrated her birthday on March 27th, 2021.

Biography

Demi Rose was interested in modeling from a young age and began her career by participating in beauty pageants. She won the title of Miss Birmingham in 2014 and was also a finalist in the Miss Great Britain competition. However, her big break came when she started posting her pictures on Instagram.

Measurements

Demi Rose’s height is 5 feet 2 inches (157 cm) and she weighs around 121 lbs (55 kg). Her body measurements are 37-24-36 inches (94-61-91 cm) and she wears a bra size of 32DD.

Boyfriend

Demi Rose has been in several high-profile relationships. In 2016, she was rumored to be dating rapper Tyga after the two were spotted together in Cannes. However, the relationship was short-lived and they soon parted ways. Demi was also linked to DJ Chris Martinez in 2017, but they broke up in 2019.

Career

Demi Rose’s career took off after she started posting her pictures on Instagram. She has over 17 million followers on the platform and has worked with several top brands such as Fashion Nova, PrettyLittleThing, and Boohoo. She has also appeared in music videos for artists such as DJ Khaled and Chris Brown.

In addition to modeling, Demi has also ventured into acting. She made her debut in the film industry with the 2018 movie, “Ludicrous Maximus”. She also appeared in the horror movie, “Assassin’s Vow” in 2020.

Lifestyle

Demi Rose is known for her glamorous lifestyle and often posts pictures of her exotic travels and luxurious lifestyle on social media. She is a fan of designer brands such as Chanel, Dior, and Louis Vuitton and often wears their outfits for her photoshoots. She is also a fitness enthusiast and regularly posts pictures of her workouts and healthy meals on Instagram.

