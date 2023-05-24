Demise of Actor Nitesh Pandey at 51 due to Cardiac Arrest on May 23 #niteshpandey #Anupama

Actor Nitesh Pandey Passes Away at 51

Bollywood actor Nitesh Pandey passed away on May 23, 2021, after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 51 years old.

Early Life and Career

Nitesh Pandey was born on August 17, 1969, in Dhanbad, Jharkhand. He started his career as a theatre artist and later moved to Mumbai to pursue his acting career in Bollywood.

He made his debut in the film industry with the movie “Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar” in 1992. He was known for his versatile roles in both movies and television. Some of his notable works in the television industry include “Dekh Bhai Dekh,” “Baat Hamari Pakki Hai,” and “Anupama.”

His Contribution to Indian Cinema and Television Industry

Nitesh Pandey was one of the most talented actors in the Indian cinema and television industry. He was known for his natural acting skills and his ability to portray challenging roles with ease.

He worked in numerous movies and television shows during his career span of almost three decades. Apart from his acting skills, he was also known for his dedication towards his work and professionalism.

His role as Dr. Hathi in the popular television show “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah” was loved by the audience. He also played a crucial role in the blockbuster movie “Chennai Express” starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

His Demise

The news of Nitesh Pandey’s sudden demise has come as a shock to the Indian film and television industry. His colleagues and fans took to social media to express their grief and condolences.

According to reports, he suffered a cardiac arrest on May 23, 2021, and was rushed to a hospital in Andheri, Mumbai. However, he could not be saved, and he breathed his last in the hospital.

In Conclusion

Nitesh Pandey will always be remembered for his contribution to the Indian cinema and television industry. He was a talented actor who will be dearly missed by his colleagues, fans, and the entire entertainment industry.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace.

