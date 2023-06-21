Demise of Joshua Crain Due to Motorcycle Collision on Sage Road: Obituary

Obituary: Joshua Crain

Joshua Crain, beloved son, brother, and friend, passed away on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 at the age of 27. He died as a result of a tragic motorcycle accident on Sage Road.

Joshua was born on May 12th, 1994 in San Diego, California. He grew up in a loving family and was known for his outgoing personality and infectious smile. Joshua attended San Diego State University and received a degree in Business Management. He was a successful entrepreneur and owned his own business.

In his free time, Joshua loved riding his motorcycle, spending time with friends, and traveling. He had a passion for exploring new places and trying new things. Joshua was known for his kind heart and his willingness to help others.

Joshua is survived by his parents, John and Sarah Crain, and his sister, Emily Crain. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

A celebration of Joshua’s life will be held on Saturday, August 21st at 1:00 pm at the San Diego Convention Center. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Motorcycle Association Safety Foundation.

Joshua Crain motorcycle accident Sage Road accident involving Joshua Crain Joshua Crain obituary details Joshua Crain’s death after motorcycle crash Joshua Crain’s life and legacy