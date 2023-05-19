Demise of Ju-Jitsu Champion Athlete Sandra Badie and Funeral Details

Ju-Jitsu Champion Athlete Sandra Badie Has Died

Sandra Badie, a talented Ju-Jitsu champion athlete, has sadly passed away. She was a well-known figure in the Ju-Jitsu community, and her death has left a void in the sport. Badie was an inspiration to many aspiring athletes and had a successful career in Ju-Jitsu. Her loss is being mourned by the Ju-Jitsu community worldwide.

Badie’s Achievements in Ju-Jitsu

Badie was a highly accomplished athlete in the sport of Ju-Jitsu. She had won several national and international championships during her career. Her dedication and hard work had led her to become a world-class athlete. She was known for her discipline, focus, and determination, which had made her a role model for many young athletes.

Badie’s passion for the sport was evident in her achievements. She had won the gold medal at the 2018 World Ju-Jitsu Championships held in Abu Dhabi. She had also won several championships in France, her home country, including the French National Championships and the French Cup. Her success in the sport had earned her widespread recognition and respect within the Ju-Jitsu community.

Badie’s Impact on the Ju-Jitsu Community

Badie’s presence in the Ju-Jitsu community was significant. She had a positive impact on the sport and its athletes. Her dedication to the sport had inspired many young people to take up Ju-Jitsu. She had also been an advocate for women’s participation in the sport and had encouraged more women to take up Ju-Jitsu as a form of self-defense.

Badie’s death has left a void in the Ju-Jitsu community. She will be remembered for her achievements, her passion for the sport, and her contribution to the Ju-Jitsu community. Her legacy will continue to inspire young athletes to pursue their dreams and achieve greatness in the sport.

Sandra Badie Funeral

The funeral of Sandra Badie was held on 10th September 2021 in Paris, France. Her family, friends, and members of the Ju-Jitsu community attended the funeral to pay their last respects. The funeral service was held at the Saint-Martin Church in Paris.

During the service, Badie was remembered as an exceptional athlete and a kind-hearted person. Her achievements in the sport were highlighted, and her legacy was celebrated. Tributes were paid by her family, friends, and colleagues from the Ju-Jitsu community.

The funeral procession then proceeded to the Montparnasse Cemetery, where Badie was laid to rest. Her grave was adorned with flowers, and a plaque was placed in her memory. The Ju-Jitsu community continues to mourn the loss of one of its beloved members.

In Conclusion

Sandra Badie was a remarkable athlete and a beloved member of the Ju-Jitsu community. Her dedication to the sport had earned her widespread recognition and respect. Her legacy will continue to inspire young athletes to pursue their dreams and achieve greatness in the sport of Ju-Jitsu. Badie’s death is a great loss to the Ju-Jitsu community, but her memory will live on forever.

