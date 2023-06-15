Demise of Steve Wilburn: Steve IL, a devoted spouse and father of two, has passed away

Steve Wilburn Passes Away: Devoted Husband and Father of Two

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Steve Wilburn, a beloved husband and father of two. Steve, also known as Steve IL, has left a lasting impact on his family and community.

He was a dedicated husband to his wife and a loving father to his children. Steve always put his family first and worked tirelessly to provide for them. He will be dearly missed by those who knew him.

We extend our deepest sympathies to Steve’s family and friends during this difficult time. His memory will live on in the hearts and minds of those who knew him, and his legacy will continue through the love he shared with his family.

