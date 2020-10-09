Demon Spotted 2020 : Frozen Dragon Found in Canadian Ice – Mermaid Washed up on Shore

The report that Fossil scientists have found a new type of pterosaur , nicknamed “frozen dragon” in Alberta Canada may be false, there are no prove that it ever happened.

Reacting to the story circulating all over social media, Lizard Lord wrote on twitter

Please for the love of gods people there wasn’t a dragon found frozen in ice . Cryodrakon was a pterosaur that we found fossils of in the 90s we just recently named it a year ago. WHILE YES ANOTHER AZHDARCHID IS VERY EXCITING. Stop spreading misinformation. Please for the love of gods people there wasn’t a dragon found frozen in ice. Cryodrakon was a pterosaur that we found fossils of in the 90s we just recently named it a year ago. WHILE YES ANOTHER AZHDARCHID IS VERY EXCITING. Stop spreading misinformation. pic.twitter.com/0LiRnvyxOQ — Lizard Lord (@ReptileGoblin) October 8, 2020

I think this is the “frozen dragon” Chase is referring to. It was found last year. https://t.co/OtBflzXCYW — Chris Ciaccia (@Chris_Ciaccia) October 9, 2020

More people reacted to the story on social media

Anthony Crapps wrote

I seen this in atlanta when i was 13 i had just moved there from miami nobody evey believed me i seen it eye to eye and i ran i was down by a creak real shallow and was going through rocks then bbn i looked to my right and see this animal standing tall didnt have to bend to drink the water its beak was just as long and its eyes had no lids that closed down more lick wind shield wipers scary

I have a low ability double group with several tbag are disengaged. One of the brought up the fact they saw an article about dragon found in ice. This lead to us watching quetzalcoatlus video If whole class did their work. I might try and bribe/engage with weird stuff. — Ms G (@MsGee_C) September 29, 2020