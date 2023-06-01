“demonic rage medication”: Mother of Pre-teen Accused of Killing Brother Blames Medication for Triggering ‘Demonic’ Outburst

Oklahoma Girl’s Mother Blames Medication for Fatal Stabbing of Younger Brother

In January of this year, a pre-teen girl in Oklahoma fatally stabbed her younger brother in what was described as a “demonic” rage. Now, the mother of the girl has spoken out, saying her daughter had “never had behavioral issues” in the past and blaming the attack on medication.

April Lyda shared an update on the family this week, revealing that her daughter and son “loved each other and always got along until the very end.” She added that they had never physically hurt each other on purpose before the incident.

Lyda admitted that her daughter had been put back on medication shortly before the attack, but declined to disclose what type of medication it was. She said that her daughter had been taken off the medication again when she started cutting herself, but “it was too late the damage was done.”

The grieving mother said that her daughter had been “very well behaved” in the six months since the tragedy and that she was “very supportive of her and love her very much.” However, she acknowledged that there was a lot of healing that needed to be done before they could live together again.

The attack occurred on January 5th at the family’s home in Tulsa’s St. Thomas Square neighborhood. Zander, 9, was stabbed in the chest and was pronounced dead at 2:30 a.m. The girl can be seen in edited bodycam footage from the night of the attack sputtering “I’m so sorry!” repeatedly and telling police that she was overwhelmed by “demonic s–t.”

Lyda said that she did not think it was “legal or appropriate” for police to share the footage and urged people not to believe everything they see or hear on the internet or from strangers who have never met her or her family.

Due to the perpetrator’s age, the Tulsa District Attorney’s office could not disclose any information about the case, including what charges are lodged against the girl.

The incident is a tragic reminder of the importance of monitoring medication use, particularly in children and teenagers. While medication can be helpful in treating a variety of conditions, it can also have unintended side effects or interactions with other drugs. It’s important to work closely with healthcare providers to ensure that medications are being used safely and effectively.

Juvenile delinquency Behavioral disorders Medication side effects Family dynamics Mental health treatment

News Source : Olivia Land

Source Link :Mom of pre-teen who allegedly killed brother blames medication for ‘demonic’ rage/