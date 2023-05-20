“Demonte Sherrill”: Father of Four, Demonte Sherrill, Identified as One of Two Fatalities in South Park Fire: Obituary

“Demonte Sherrill”: Father of Four, Demonte Sherrill, Identified as One of Two Fatalities in South Park Fire: Obituary

Posted on May 20, 2023

Two construction workers died in a fire at an apartment building under construction in SouthPark, Charlotte. One of the workers was identified as Demonte Sherrill, a father of four. The North Carolina Department of Labor has opened an investigation into the fire and possible workplace violations. Immigrant workers are sometimes wary of such investigations, with some workers in a previous construction incident being fearful of cooperating with the investigation. There are different legal avenues that workers can pursue depending on their situation, with employer retaliation or intimidation being illegal.

News Source : LEX14

1. Demonte Sherrill
2. South Park Fire
3. Father of Four
4. Obituary
5. Deadly Fire Victim

Post Views: 7

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *