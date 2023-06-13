Demopolis Shooting Claims Life of Teenager today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A shooting in Demopolis has resulted in the death of a teenager and the arrest of a man, according to local police. Isiah Henley, 17, was found with a gunshot wound and taken to hospital, where he died. Lenard Zanders, 39, has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting. Police believe the incident arose from an altercation between several people and are appealing for information. Henley was a student at Demopolis High School. The investigation is ongoing. To report any information, contact Demopolis police on 334-289-3073.

News Source : https://www.wsfa.com

Source Link :Teen dead after shooting in Demopolis/