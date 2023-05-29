Dengue infection: Maleque reports a fivefold increase in Dengue infection over the last five months.

Dengue Infection Increases Fivefold in Past Five Months: Maleque

Dengue fever is a viral infection that spreads through the bite of infected Aedes mosquitoes. The disease is prevalent in tropical and subtropical areas of the world, including Bangladesh. According to recent reports, the number of dengue cases in Bangladesh has increased fivefold in the past five months. The Health Minister, Zahid Maleque, has expressed concern over the situation.

Dengue fever is a severe illness that can cause severe flu-like symptoms, including high fever, severe headache, muscle and joint pain, nausea, vomiting, and rash. In severe cases, dengue can lead to dengue hemorrhagic fever, which can be fatal.

The increase in dengue cases in Bangladesh is a cause for concern. The Health Minister has urged people to take necessary precautions to prevent the spread of the disease. He has advised people to wear protective clothing, use mosquito repellents, and keep their surroundings clean and free of stagnant water.

The government has also taken several initiatives to control the outbreak of dengue fever. The Health Ministry has launched an awareness campaign to educate people on how to prevent the spread of the disease. The government has also set up a task force to monitor the situation and take necessary measures to control the outbreak.

The increase in dengue cases can be attributed to several factors, including climate change, urbanization, and inadequate mosquito control measures. The Aedes mosquitoes that transmit dengue fever thrive in urban areas, where there is a high concentration of people, and there is stagnant water.

The government needs to take more aggressive measures to control the outbreak of dengue fever. The Health Ministry should increase the distribution of mosquito nets and repellents in affected areas. The government should also launch a massive clean-up campaign to remove stagnant water from the streets and households.

In addition, the government should invest in research to develop a vaccine for dengue fever. The development of a vaccine would be a significant breakthrough in the fight against the disease. Vaccines have been developed for other viral diseases, such as polio, measles, and hepatitis, and have been successful in controlling the spread of these diseases.

In conclusion, dengue fever is a severe illness that can have fatal consequences. The increase in dengue cases in Bangladesh is a cause for concern, and the government should take necessary measures to control the outbreak. The Health Ministry should launch an aggressive awareness campaign to educate people on how to prevent the spread of the disease. The government should also invest in research to develop a vaccine for dengue fever. With the right measures in place, we can effectively control the outbreak of dengue fever and prevent the loss of lives.

News Source : kalerkantho

Source Link :Dengue infection increases fivefold in past five months: Maleque/