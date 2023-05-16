“Dengue Prevention”: Discover the Significance of National Dengue Day: Symptoms, Prevention and More

Observing National Dengue Day: Fighting Dengue to Save Lives

Every year on May 16th, National Dengue Day is observed in India. This annual observance is aimed at creating awareness about dengue and promoting measures to prevent the disease. The theme for this year’s National Dengue Day is “Fight Dengue, Save Lives”.

Significance of National Dengue Day

Dengue remains one of the highly prevalent vector-borne diseases in India. On National Dengue Day, the government, along with various health organizations, conducts awareness campaigns, distributes educational materials, organizes workshops and seminars, and engages in community outreach programs to disseminate information about dengue prevention and control. These efforts aim to empower individuals and communities to take proactive measures in combating the disease.

As dengue remains endemic to more than 100 countries, it is important for people to understand the consequences of the disease and the measures they must take to prevent its spread.

Understanding Dengue

Dengue fever is a viral disease spread through the bite of an infected mosquito. It is caused by the dengue virus (DENV). According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, around 4 billion people, about half of the world’s population, live in regions where dengue is endemic. Dengue is caused by four distinct viruses and is spread by the female Aedes mosquitoes, which also transmit yellow fever, Zika viruses, and chikungunya.

The disease is transmitted by the bite of the female Aedes aegypti mosquito, which is infected with any one of the four dengue viruses. The infected person develops symptoms 3-14 days after the bite. Joint or muscle pain, headache, nausea, swollen glands, vomiting, and rashes are some of the common symptoms. In some cases, symptoms can become worse and life-threatening, while in most cases, they last up to 4-7 days. An infected person usually recovers within a week.

Treatment for Dengue

No specific treatment for dengue fever exists, but the symptoms of it can be treated with paracetamol or acetaminophen. To cure mild dengue fever, oral administration of fluids or, in serious cases, supportive care in a hospital with intravenous (IV) fluid and electrolytes is given. In extreme cases, transfusion is done to compensate for blood loss. There is also a vaccine available for people aged 9-45 years old who have had at least one incidence of dengue fever.

Dengue in India

Dengue cases usually surge in India during and after the monsoon season. According to data from a Lancet study, around 1,10, 473 dengue cases were registered between January and October last year in India.

Prevention of Dengue

Prevention plays a crucial role in controlling dengue transmission. To combat the disease, it is important to eliminate mosquito habitats by removing stagnant water from surroundings and neighborhoods. Keeping doors and windows closed or installing insect screens can prevent mosquitoes from entering homes. Using mosquito repellents when outdoors, wearing protective clothing, and utilizing mosquito nets while sleeping are effective measures to reduce mosquito bites. Awareness about the symptoms of dengue fever is also essential for early detection and prompt medical intervention.

Observing National Dengue Day and promoting awareness about dengue prevention measures can go a long way in reducing the incidence of dengue fever. Let us all join hands in the fight against dengue and save lives.

News Source : Fareha Naaz

Source Link :What is National Dengue Day? Learn more about the symptoms of the disease, prevention and more/