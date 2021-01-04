Denis Graham Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Denis Graham has Died .
Denis Graham has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
NSWCUSA is saddened by the passing of long-term member and former first-class umpire Denis Graham.
May he rest in peace.
Our tribute: https://t.co/Yd8WTzBa36 pic.twitter.com/mzk0w3UOek
— NSW Cricket Umpires’ & Scorers’ Association (@nswcusa) January 4, 2021
