Denis Kessler’s Passing at 71: Remembering the Accomplished Life and Mourning the Loss

Denis Kessler Obituary: Scor CEO Passes Away at 71

Denis Kessler, the CEO of Scor, passed away at the age of 71. The news of his death has left the business world in shock and Scor employees in mourning.

Kessler was a well-respected figure in the insurance industry and had been leading Scor since 2002. He was instrumental in turning the company into a leading global reinsurer and was known for his innovative and bold leadership style.

The cause of Kessler’s death has not been disclosed. However, his passing has been deeply felt by those who knew him. In a statement, Scor said that Kessler’s “passion, energy, and vision” would be greatly missed.

Kessler’s legacy will continue to be felt in the insurance industry. He was a pioneer in the field and his impact will be remembered for years to come. Scor and the wider business community mourn his passing.

