Denise Jones Death -Dead : Legendary Denise Jones has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Legendary Denise Jones has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 5. 2020.

"Marci Ien on Twitter: "Today, we mourn the loss of the legendary Denise Jones. A trailblazer who contributed so much to the arts, culture and entertainment scene across Canada and around the world. 🇯🇲🇨🇦 My condolences to her family and loved ones. May she rest in paradise. "

Today, we mourn the loss of the legendary Denise Jones. A trailblazer who contributed so much to the arts, culture and entertainment scene across Canada and around the world. 🇯🇲🇨🇦 My condolences to her family and loved ones. May she rest in paradise. 🤲🏾 #Legend pic.twitter.com/nYFMVxJFWd — Marci Ien (@MarciIen) December 5, 2020

Tributes

Justin Trudeau @JustinTrudeau wrote

Une grande défenseuse des arts et de la culture des Noirs et des Caraïbes, Denise Jones a énormément contribué à notre pays. Sophie et moi nous joignons à tous les Canado-Jamaïcains qui pleurent sa perte et offrons nos plus sincères condoléances à sa famille et à ses amis.

A great advocate for Black and Caribbean arts and culture, Denise Jones has made an enormous contribution to our country. Sophie and I join all Canadian Jamaicans who mourn her loss and offer our deepest condolences to her family and friends.

