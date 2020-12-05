Denise Jones Death -Dead : Legendary Denise Jones has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Legendary Denise Jones has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 5. 2020.

“Marci Ien on Twitter: “Today, we mourn the loss of the legendary Denise Jones. A trailblazer who contributed so much to the arts, culture and entertainment scene across Canada and around the world. 🇯🇲🇨🇦 My condolences to her family and loved ones. May she rest in paradise. ”

Tributes 

Justin Trudeau @JustinTrudeau wrote
Une grande défenseuse des arts et de la culture des Noirs et des Caraïbes, Denise Jones a énormément contribué à notre pays. Sophie et moi nous joignons à tous les Canado-Jamaïcains qui pleurent sa perte et offrons nos plus sincères condoléances à sa famille et à ses amis.

Translated from French

A great advocate for Black and Caribbean arts and culture, Denise Jones has made an enormous contribution to our country. Sophie and I join all Canadian Jamaicans who mourn her loss and offer our deepest condolences to her family and friends.
