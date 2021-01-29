Dennis Askew Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dennis Askew has Died.

Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020

Dennis Askew has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2021.

Moore Music Company 11h · It breaks my heart to know Dennis Askew no longer walks the earth. He was a wonderful human being with a heart bigger than the universe. While I only knew him professionally for a few, too short years, I so admired him for who he was – always true to himself – fun, creative, open and loving. Our hearts ache for his family, the UNCG School of Music family and the music community. We will miss him terribly.

Chris Williams

Such sad, sad news. Dennis was a wonderful colleague and friend and he’ll be missed so much.

Maxwell T. Mensing

Just saw a post from Alex Askew, son of former UNCG tuba professor Dennis Askew. Dennis has passed away. Keep the Askews in your thoughts

Douglas Black

Dennis was the best of us. I can’t find the words to express how much I’ll miss Doc. He was a great tubist, teacher, advocate, and friend. The music profession and the tuba/euphonium were better for having him in it. Thank you Dennis Askew.

