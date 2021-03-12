Dennis Bender Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Ponca Hills Firefighter/ Paramedic Dennis Bender has Died.

Nebraska Serious Injury & Line of Duty Death Response Team 2h · It is with deep sadness that we share the Level 1 LODD of Ponca Hills Firefighter/ Paramedic Dennis Bender. FF/Paramedic Bender lost his life on 3/10/2021 while providing EMS and Rehab services to his fellow Firefighters. The following press release is shared with permission of Ponca Hills Fire and FF/Paramedic Bender’s family. Honor~Respect~Never Forget. PRESS RELEASE Firefighter Paramedic Dennis Bender joined the Ponca Hills Volunteer Fire Department on April 1, 1971 and served as an active responder until his death on March 10, 2021. In September of 1976, Dennis entered Creighton University Paramedic training class #2. He graduated in May of 1977. In 1981, the Unicameral passed legislation authorizing Advanced Life Support services in the State of Nebraska. On August 1, 1981, Dennis received Paramedic Certificate #24 from the State of Nebraska. Dennis also held a National Registry of Paramedic certification. Dennis remained an active firefighter/Paramedic and maintained both certifications until his death. Throughout his 50-year career, Dennis was one of the top responders on our department. On Wednesday, March 10, 2021, the Ponca Hills Volunteer Fire Department responded to three brush fire incidents. The first call, a small brush fire with downed power lines on North River Drive, came in at 11:38 a.m. The second fire, which involved a structure and several acres of farmland, located in Washington County, northwest of the Blair airport came in at 14:28, the third fire, a multi-acre brush fire, located east of Fort Calhoun on the Boyer Chute National Wildlife Refuge came in at 15:32. Sixteen fire departments from Washington, Douglas and Burt Counties operated at the third fire. Firefighter Bender responded to all three fires. While at the fire scene, firefighter Bender provided emergency medical and re-hab service to the personnel operating on the fire. Dennis collapsed from a medical emergency at 18:27. Resuscitation efforts by Paramedics and Emergency Medical Technicians from Fort Calhoun and Ponca Hills were unsuccessful. Denny’s legacy did not end on March 10th. For over the last year-and-one-half , the Ponca Hills VFD has been blessed with an influx of new members. Dennis was instrumental in their training and passing along his many years of knowledge and experience. His vast knowledge of firefighting and paramedic medicine will never be replaced, but the personnel he mentored will carry his legacy for years to come. In closing, we ask for your prayers for the Bender family and Dennis’ fire department family. Joel Sacks Fire Chief