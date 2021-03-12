Dennis Bender Death – Obituary : Our deepest condolences to the family and co-workers of Dennis Bender, Ponca Hills Volunteer Fire Department.He paid the ultim…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

Our deepest condolences to the family and co-workers of Dennis Bender, Ponca Hills Volunteer Fire Department.

He paid the ultimate price in his service to the community.

https://ketv.com/article/he-gave-it-all-family-friends-remember-dedicated-paramedic/35814085

